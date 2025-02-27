'Little heart warrior' helps put fun into fundraising

Abraham Chambers with his Katie bear - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A “HAPPY and healthy” five-year-old boy who underwent three heart surgeries as a baby joined his fellow pupils at his school's annual fundraising event.

Abraham Chambers, who was just three days old when he was diagnosed with congenital heart disease, took part in Listerdale Junior Academy's fourth Wear It Red Day in support of Children’s Heart Surgery Fund. A family spokesperson: “Abraham was born with multiple heart defects, and we were rushed to Leeds (General Infirmary) the next day.

“He was cared for on the neonatal unit for three weeks, as he was also premature, and at only three weeks old he had his first open heart surgery.”

Abraham, now a Year 1 pupil at Listerdale, underwent his second open heart surgery eight weeks later and also needed a pacemaker to be fitted.

Pupils at the 'Wear it Red' day with Children's Heart Surgery Fund mascot Katie Bear - pic by Kerrie Beddows

He had his third operation in January last year.

“This, too, was a success and we have a happy, healthy little boy, who only uses his pacemaker four per cent of the time,” said the spokesperson.

“There is more surgery to come - however, we are grateful Abraham has further support and surgical options, as we met other amazing little heart warriors and families who weren’t so lucky.

“We thank our lucky stars every day for Abraham and the amazing team at LGI who saved his life multiple times.

“Throughout our whole journey the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund were a great support.

“Because of them we were able to stay close to Abraham for his entire admission - a total of 17 weeks – and they helped us financially, plus they provide every little superstar with their own Katie bear, certificate and medal after their surgery.

“As a family we cannot thank our Listerdale Junior Academy community enough for supporting this amazing charity and helping to spread the word about congenital heart disease.”

Cathryn Keeton, headteacher of school on Beech Avenue, said: “Together we have raised a huge £1,911 for CHSF over the last four years through our Wear It Red Day.

“We know this charity supports so many families and children and we’ll continue to raise money and awareness.”