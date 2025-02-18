'Little Bit of Help' goes a long way for Age UK Rotherham

CEO of Age UK Rotherham Barbara Dinsdale - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A ROTHERHAM charity has marked an “impactful” year after revealing the organisation spent 193,500 hours and reached more than 6,800 older people across the borough.

Age UK Rotherham's Review of the Year for 2023-24 revealed its Information and Advice service alone supported 2,625 people – and identified more than £4million in unclaimed benefits for older people.

Chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale said: “We feel this is a really impactful figure – not just for the people themselves we have supported but this then trickles back in to the Rotherham economy.”

The charity's A Little Bit of Help service also provided flexible help around the home to scores of people thanks to 9,600 hours of support.

“Around 170 people were able to stay independent in their homes thanks to the service,” said Barbara.

“They have benefited from things like light cleaning, shopping, and meal preparation, accompanying them to appointments, as well as with social engagement activities like outings and outdoor walks or pursuing hobbies such as arts and crafts.”

The charity also helped 2,160 clients return home and regain their independence after a hospital stay, thanks to its delivery of 2,010 hours of support through its Care and Support Services team, funded by South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board.

Meanwhile in 2024 Age UK Rotherham's EngAge projects supported 11 groups across the borough, reaching 1,850 individuals.

“EngAge Rotherham is an exciting new approach to help people stay connected and engaged within their local communities and Rotherham in general so that they can make the most of later life,” said Barbara.

The charity – based on Fitzwilliam Road in Eastwood – also built on partnership work in 2024 with organisations including Rotherfed, Citizens Advice Bureau, S62 Community Together Rotherham, and Clifton Park Museum.

Barbara said: “We have to praise our volunteers highly, too.

“We benefited from the equivalent of more than £74,000 of help in monetary terms – that shows the real value of our volunteers.

“A big thank you to them, our staff and trustees, and partners at the NHS, Rotherham Council and the voluntary and community sector for helping us reach these achievements for our older community.”