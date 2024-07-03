Litter-picking students at Maltby Academy

LITTER-PICKING students are learning about fostering community spirit at an early age as they focus on helping to improve and enhance the environments they live and learn in.

The community clean-up initiatives at Maltby Academy are part of the introduction of a “miniature government” called the Maltby Academy Cabinet aimed at enhancing pupils' leadership and collaboration skills and boosting community engagement.

Led by the academy’s dedicated minister for the environment, and with routes selected by MAC leaders, the litter picks are a personal development drive, designed to nurture students into becoming proactive and responsible members of the local community.

Participating students at the secondary school on Braithwell Road are selected as a form of reward, either from attendance, positive achievement points, or they can be nominated by staff members at the academy.

The litter picks take place at least once every half term, with plans to increase the frequency in the next academic year as part of a new enrichment drive.

Maltby Academy Principal Richard Wood said: “We are thrilled to see our students making a real difference to the environment in the areas they live and learn.

“The MA Community Litter Pick embodies our commitment to personal development and community engagement, providing our students with valuable experiences outside the classroom.

“The initiative not only helps to clean up the environment but also promotes a sense of community and teamwork among students.”