Litter-picker finds 50 year old crisp packets in Rotherham hedgerow

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 26th May 2025, 12:28 BST

LITTER-PICKING has become a community industry in today’s throw away society, but sometimes even experienced volunteers are surprised by what they find.

Neil Collett, who set up the S61 Litter Pickers group was yet to start primary school when his latest ‘picks’ were dumped - two crisp packets which were abandoned an amazing 50 years ago.

Neil, who set up the group four years ago, realised he had found vintage litter when he delved into the depths of a hedgerow, near a school in Kimberworth Park, and pulled out the two bags.

Not only did they pre-date the domination of the market by one famous brand, but they were also styled with fonts synonymous with the 1970s.

Time capsule: Neil and the Smith's packetTime capsule: Neil and the Smith's packet
Another give-away was the 15 pence price, printed on one packet, and still clearly visible five decades on.

He was able to pin one bag, for Smith’s crisps, down exactly to early 1975, because it featured a marketing promotion which ended in March that year.

Neil said there was a serious message behind the discovery - that abandoned litter can take a lifetime to degrade in some circumstances.

“This was in a hedgerow near a school, so it may be they were dropped by children,” he said.

Dateline: The March 1975 tag is still clearly visibleDateline: The March 1975 tag is still clearly visible
“If so, they may have children and grandchildren of their own by now.

“A crisp packet left out of the sun can last for 80 years before it degrades.

“If you drop some litter, it may outlive you,” he said.

The group now has up to 30 regular pickers.

