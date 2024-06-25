Take a look at some of the book lists the team at Grimm and Co are sharing

A LITERACY charity is celebrating after becoming an officially recognised independent book shop.

Grimm and Co opened its Emporium of Stories on Ship Hill in Rotherham town centre earlier this year which includes the Apothecary shop and Feastery café.

The charity has now announced it has been officially recognised as an independent bookshop, with people able to buy Grimm products online via two national sites.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled.

“This is so important to us as a literacy charity – we are all about stories after all.

“We are now on bookshop.org, an online bookshop with a mission to financially support local, independent bookshops.

“If you choose to support us when you shop online with bookshop.org, we receive 30 per cent of the cover price, helping us to continue the work that we do with children and young people across Yorkshire and beyond.

“You can also take a look at some of the book lists that we are sharing, starting with current staff reads and the books that we have on our Giant Story Stairs.

“We have also popped up on Hive, a similar site that also has games, music and entertainment.

“Whether you order books, films, music, games, or anything else, choose us and we receive a commission on your order.

“We get a minimum of 10 per cent on the net value of all book orders, rising to 25 per cent when you select store collection.