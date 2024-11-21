RMBC's Christmas Lights switch-on - photo by Sam McQueen

ROTHERHAM town centre welcomed visitors for an evening of free entertainment with the official start of the festive season at the Christmas Lights’ Switch-on.

The much-loved event, which regularly sees thousands of people visit the town centre, played host to street entertainment, live music, and creative workshops.

On the main stage in All Saints’ Square, adjacent to the Christmas Tree, there were live music performances from The Banned, Rotherham Youth Choir, Rotherham Civic Theatre Panto Cast, The Wichitas, and Smashby.

Over at Market Square, local favourites Let’s Circus dazzled the crowds by performing their circus skills, with some festive treats from Mrs Santa and her elves.

Creature Feature’s ‘There’s Nothing Like a Dame’ saw the two ugly sisters let loose in all their gaudy glamour and fantastic finery causing festive mayhem and mirth.

The Christmas spirit continued in Minster Gardens with ‘And… Breathe’ by Pif-Paf, a sound and light installation, exploring breath, breathing alone, and breathing together, mixing science and the joy of community.

Families took part in creative workshops and joined artists for some creative fun which they could make and take home.

Visitors also explored the town centre and Rotherham’s variety of businesses before heading to All Saints’ Square for the lights switch-on by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, Cllr Robert Taylor said: “Every year, the event is a much-loved tradition with live entertainment, music, comedy, creative workshops, street

entertainers and a gift market.”

And the festive fun is set to continue with other festive treats in the run-up to Christmas in the town centre – including Rotherham Music’s Schools’ Christmas Concert at Rotherham Minster on Tuesday, December 3 at 1pm.

On Monday, December 9 and Thursday 12 Riverside Library hosts Christmas Card Wreath-making at 4pm, and Meet Santa and Gift sessions at 5pm.

Elsewhere in the borough, A Magical Christmas Adventure will take place at Clifton Park from Saturday, November 30 until Christmas Eve where guests can enjoy a “unique and extraordinary Christmas experience.”

Other winter events will include Rother Valley Country Park hosting the International Ice Swimming Championships on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday 15 between 8am and 5pm.