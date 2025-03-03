Lights show wows visitors

Families enjoyed the recent RSPB Old Moor Wildlights Lantern Trail, Which this year celebrated birds.

THE RSPB’s Old Moor wetlands site near Wombwell is well-known for a diverse range of natural species which bring enthusiasts flocking.

And while the twitchers may have been less impressed with last weekend’s display, the WldLights lantern trail event garnered enough interest from visitors for organisers to warn of an expected sell-out.

The event saw sculptures, rather than live birds, as the focal point - all cleverly lit to provide two evenings of family entertainment.

The show also featured puppets and those attending were given the opportunity to get involved themselves, with family and community workshops creating lanterns.

Craft events also took place and fire pits helped to add to the atmosphere.

The event has become a fixture in the Old Moor calendar and helps to widen its appeal among visitors.

The wildlife habitat emerged from what had been industrial land following the demise of mining, and associated industries, in the area.