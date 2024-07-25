Life-saving volunteers get first aid training at RUFC Stadium

By Jill Theobald
Published 25th Jul 2024, 09:38 BST
Cadets get trained at RUFCCadets get trained at RUFC
ROTHERHAM St John Ambulance volunteers were able to put their life-saving skills to the test at a training day at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Youth leader and paramedic Jay Hughes said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Rotherham United at the Stadium and appreciate the use of their facilities to practice first aid skills and challenges our volunteers may come across when providing emergency first aid cover there.

“Our Cadets and Badgers took part in our first aid competitions.

“They were divided into teams and addressed eight different scenarios, such as managing someone with asthma and dealing with trapped fingers.

“We are extremely proud of our young participants.

“Following this, our adult volunteers engaged in more complex scenarios led by our health care professionals, providing a valuable training opportunity.

“They managed an out-of-hospital 'cardiac arrest' in the stands and handled a patient with 'major trauma'.

“Thank you to everyone who made this day a success.’

The unit currently has urgent vacancies for people who wish to enrol as youth leaders to help open up a second weekly training evening for the charity’s cadets.

Youth leader Michelle Hartley said: “St John is a great charity to volunteer with and those who join us will be teaching the next generation of first aiders how to save a life.

“With a waiting list at the moment of around 150 young people, all of whom want to join us and start learning life-saving skills, there’s never been a better time to volunteer as a youth leader.”

To find out more about St John Ambulance’s Youth offering, visit www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.

