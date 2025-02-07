Library transformed into 'modern, flexible space'

Refurbished children's area at Goldthorpe Library

A DEARNE Valley library has become the ninth to re-open its doors and welcome visitors to a “transformed modern and flexible space”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Goldthorpe Library re-opened on Monday (February 3) is the latest branch in the borough to benefit from Barnsley Council's Libraries Refurbishment Programme.

A BMBC spokesperson said it had “been transformed into a modern and flexible space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”The refurbishment aligns with our continued commitment to invest in our local communities, creating vibrant and connected communities across Barnsley.”

Refurbished space at Goldthorpe Library

New features include an expanded children’s area with a sensory hideaway, soft seating and accessible book displays, new seating for adults, revamped first-floor meeting rooms and nelwy installed areas designed for people to work and study..

The library will also be welcoming back the Dearne Area Team into a newly created office, supporting the space’s role as a community hub.

Anna Hartley, executive director for public health and communities, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope you’ll enjoy the new space, and we’d like to thank you for your patience while we carried out these works. Whether you’re using the library to borrow books, study, or attend an event or activity, please do come down and make the most of the exciting new space.”

The Goldthorpe Library refurbishment, along with the recent refurbishment of Darfield Library last month, is supported by £500k from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For workshops and events at Goldthorpe Library as well as for more information on opening times and facilities, please visit the Barnsley Libraries webpage - www.barnsley.gov.uk/services/libraries/.