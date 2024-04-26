Liam Baker – who broadcasts using the handle Liam M7LTB – during his studies

Liam Baker – who broadcasts using the handle Liam M7LTB – wanted to move from his Amateur Radio Foundation Licence to study for and pass the exam to get his Intermediate Licence.

He ordered the study guide for the Intermediate Licence and then booked his exam date with the Radio Society of Great Britain – for just ten days after the book arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Archer from Maltby and District Amateur Radio Society said: “Ten days to study and learn all that would be required to pass the intermediate exam and gain the licence is no easy task, especially when you must fit studying around other daily tasks.

“Liam received plenty of encouragement from his friends and members of the Maltby and District Amateur Radio Society.

“We are all extremely pleased to announce he passed his examination and the result will be passed onto Ofcom who issue the UK Amateur Radio Licences.

“From my point of view, I have been training others, usually in groups of around 14, over the last ten years to get up to the standard required to pass the intermediate exam.

“This is an amazing achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam (28), who said his current role as an electrical engineer had aided him in some technical aspects of the hobby, said: “Nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it.”

With the Intermediate License, radio amateurs – sometimes called 'hams' – can explore more bands and modes, enable long-distance communication and reach out to fellow operators across the country and beyond.

The final stage is the Full Licence which enables operators to communicate globally, participate in international contests and even contribute to scientific research projects.

Maltby and District Amateur Radio Society reformed in 2023 and meets at the Centenary Hall, Bateman Road, Hellaby.