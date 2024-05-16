SHOCKED: Lexi and mum Sarah

THE death of a young girl in Uganda shocked ten-years-old Lexi Cunningham so much she is joining forces with her mum to raise money for survivors of trafficking and abuse in the east African country.

Lexi, of Rawmarsh, and her mum Sarah are walking 60 miles together during May after hearing of the sad death of a young girl named Mercy, a three-year-old who was raped and brutally murdered in Pakistan.

One By One is a Rotherham-based charity which works to prevent the trafficking and exploitation of women and children and operates in countries such as Kenya, Pakistan and Rwanda,

Following Mercy’s brutal death, the charity is opening its first Mercy Centre in Uganda, providing a place of safety and rehabilitation for children who have been trafficked.

Lexi came up with the idea for the month of exercise as part of the Running For Mercy fundraising campaign.

She said: “I was totally shocked when I heard about the death of little Mercy, and I am very worried that children my age are being trafficked and forced into horrible conditions in other countries, so I asked my mum if she would help me fundraise for the Mercy Centre.”

Mum Sarah (35) added: “Lexi is really interested in what’s going on in the world, and the plight of other children not as lucky as herself. So, I was really keen to do the fundraising together, and to help her do something positive for such as incredible cause. Sixty miles in one month is a long way but Lexi is determined, so I just hope I can keep up with her!”

More than 100 people are taking part in Running For Mercy worldwide, taking on fundraising challenges to help fund the £150,000 project.

One By One CEO Becky Murray, who also lives in Rotherham, said: “It is fantastic to see young people like Lexi taking such a keen interest in the plight of young girls across the globe. We are delighted that Sarah and Lexi are fundraising together, and I know the money they raise will really help us to take women and children out of trafficking and sexual exploitation.”