Natalie Cheetham, Thrybergh Fullerton class teacher and Hannah Lambert, head of school, with some of the pupils and the postbox at Rotherham Hospice

A POSTBOX for family and friends to write “precious” messages to loved ones who have passed away has been installed in the grounds of a hospice thanks to fundraising by generous pupils.

Rotherham Hospice has welcomed the new Letters to Heaven postbox which was fundraised for by Thrybergh Fullerton School in aid of the hospice's Sunbeams Children’s Bereavement Support Group.

Sunbeams offers a safe haven for children dealing with loss, and writing letters to their loved ones in heaven has been a cherished activity within the group, with messages previously placed in a handmade box in the lodge.

A spokesperson for the hospice, on Broom Road, said: “This is a a heartfelt addition that has found its place in our beautiful Reflection Garden at the front of the hospice.

“The inspiration came from a touching news story about six similar boxes being installed around Sheffield.

“This idea resonated deeply with us, particularly within our Sunbeams Group.

“Thanks to the incredible fundraising efforts of Thrybergh Fullerton School, we now have a dedicated, beautifully crafted post box where these precious messages can be sent. “

A spokesperson for the school said: "Sunbeams is run and maintained by a group of very special people who have so much love and care for the young children of Rotherham.

“Sunbeams provide invaluable support for children in their time of need and support each one individually.

“The hard work that is done by everyone at the hospice is something to be recognised and our school, along with others, are very grateful for this.”

Sunbeams co-ordinator Lisa Worrall said: "The act of writing down thoughts and feelings can bring comfort.

“Our Sunbeams children have used it as a way to share how they are feeling and to communicate news with their loved ones, telling them about a goal scored, how they are doing at school or what they did on their birthdays.

“It's a way for them to still feel connected.”

She added: “The partnership between Thrybergh Fullerton School and Rotherham Hospice demonstrates how we can come together to create meaningful and lasting impacts in the lives of children and families.”