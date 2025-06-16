Have most Rotherham people forgotten or never known about arguably the town's greatest wartime hero?

Sgt Ian McKay gave his life 43 years ago, this month, as he charged an Argentinian machine gun nest on the Falklands.

He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

His legacy appeared to live on for decades across Rotherham: his name is one of three Victoria Cross recipients immortalised on the Clifton Park fountain, and a Territorial Army centre, Eastwood, was named McKay VC Barracks in his honour.

Twice a week – every week – a sergeant instructor at the Fitzwilliam Road barracks pays his own, deeply personal tribute.

Shaun Davies (60) from Whiston, spends a moment to pay homage to platoon Sgt McKay, of the 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment, who died leading an assault during the Battle of Mount Longdon in the British campaign on the 12th June 1982.

It is an intimate moment of honour for the former army reservist.

But he wonders how many other people in the borough know McKay's name, let alone the fact that he laid down his life for the country.

Paying respects: Shaun Davies from Whiston

There is no shortage of connections to his home area.

Sgt McKay was raised in Rotherham, one former school mate Maurice Wolstenholme recalls playing football with him at Roughwood primary school: "He scored six goals in our first game."

He was educated at Rotherham Grammar School (now Thomas Rotherham College) from 1964 to 1969, where he was remembered as an outstanding all‑round sportsman, playing for the Sheffield United boys’ team.

He joined the army, straight from school 12 years before he died in action.

Over time, memories of his valour have dimmed, believes Shaun.

"I think he has been forgotten in some quarters.

"If you weren't told what the words McKay VC at the Reserve Centre stood for, you wouldn't know – some of our cadet newbies are only young and you can't blame them for not knowing," he said.

Broadly, though: "His name is not publicised enough. We all say: 'Lest we forget' and we do the Armed Forces Day this Saturday marching through Rotherham and marching through Clifton Park on Remembrance Day but while we remember the dead generally, I don't think specific individuals are remembered, by the wider community, for sacrificing their lives.

"Especially Ian John McKay; he started that assault on an enemy position and you have to think if you would put yourself in his position on that battle on the hillside.

"His sacrifice should be spoken about and publicised more.

"I tell the cadets about him over and over again and say that I am not repeating myself because I am old, but because I don't want them to forget his name and what it means."

The Advertiser revealed last year that millionaire businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft had bought the VC medal – the UK's highest award for gallantry – that had been awarded to Sgt McKay.

The paratrooper (29) had been killed at the moment of victory against enemy forces.

His was the last Victoria Cross earned in the 20th Century, for extreme valour and selflessness.