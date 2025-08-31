'Let the pink sun never set' - tribute to Darfield's famously gay couple
But their names have now been immortalised with a blue plaque, expected to be installed on their old shop, now the Maurice Dobson Museum.
The couple met while on active service in World War Two and in the 1950s were widely accepted into the community, when intolerance was rife.
Their love of antiques became legendary, with their collection passing into public ownership after their deaths and the shop being passed on to public use.
Planning permission is needed before the plaque, created as a joint enterprise between Barnsley Civic Trust and the Darfield Area Amenity Society, can be installed.
But an event has taken place to mark its creation, with a song cycle featuring Darfield poet Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss.
The event was attended by Barnsley South MP Stephanie Peacock, who described the ceremony as “a lovely event” and Darfield Councillors Kevin Osborne and Pauline Markham.
The plaque was unveiled by Geoff Hutchinson, one of the founders of both the Amenity Society and museum.
Cllr Osborne said: “It was great to attend the unveiling of Darfield Museum’s blue plaque.
“It was a moving tribute to Maurice Dobson and Fred Halliday - two men who lived with courage, love and quiet defiance.
“Their story reminds us that pride and authenticity deserve not just acceptance, but celebration.
“This was no secret love; as the plaque declares: Let the pink sun never set.”