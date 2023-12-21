FROM Wath to the world!

John Healey with winner Leela

MP John Healey has chosen the winning Christmas card design which will be sent to more than a thousand people locally, in Westminster and around the globe this year.

The Wentworth and Dearne MP made a special visit to Wath Central Primary School to announce Year 2 pupil Leela Dodd's festive design had won his annual Christmas card competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a special assembly Leela and the runners-up, all aged between three and ten, were presented with gifts and a copy of the winning card for their family.

John said: “I’m really pleased that Leela Dodd produced such a lovely hand printed Christmas tree picture that I’ll be able to send out to over a thousand people locally, in Westminster and around the world this year.”

Headteacher Jude Gray said: “Our students came up with some brilliant designs.