Register
BREAKING

Leela's tree-mendous design wins MP's Christmas card competition

FROM Wath to the world!
By Jill Theobald
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
John Healey with winner LeelaJohn Healey with winner Leela
John Healey with winner Leela

MP John Healey has chosen the winning Christmas card design which will be sent to more than a thousand people locally, in Westminster and around the globe this year.

The Wentworth and Dearne MP made a special visit to Wath Central Primary School to announce Year 2 pupil Leela Dodd's festive design had won his annual Christmas card competition.

At a special assembly Leela and the runners-up, all aged between three and ten, were presented with gifts and a copy of the winning card for their family.

Most Popular

John said: “I’m really pleased that Leela Dodd produced such a lovely hand printed Christmas tree picture that I’ll be able to send out to over a thousand people locally, in Westminster and around the world this year.”

Headteacher Jude Gray said: “Our students came up with some brilliant designs.

“Well done to everyone that took part and especially well done to Leela on her winning design.”

Related topics:John HealeyWathWentworth