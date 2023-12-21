FROM Wath to the world!

Leela's tree-mendous design wins MP's Christmas card competition
MP John Healey has chosen the winning Christmas card design which will be sent to more than a thousand people locally, in Westminster and around the globe this year.
The Wentworth and Dearne MP made a special visit to Wath Central Primary School to announce Year 2 pupil Leela Dodd's festive design had won his annual Christmas card competition.
At a special assembly Leela and the runners-up, all aged between three and ten, were presented with gifts and a copy of the winning card for their family.
John said: “I’m really pleased that Leela Dodd produced such a lovely hand printed Christmas tree picture that I’ll be able to send out to over a thousand people locally, in Westminster and around the world this year.”
Headteacher Jude Gray said: “Our students came up with some brilliant designs.
“Well done to everyone that took part and especially well done to Leela on her winning design.”