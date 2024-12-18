Lee wows the crowds with a synchronised festive light show

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:06 BST
Lee Blackett outside his home on Baker Close, where he hosts Kilnhurst Light Show to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.placeholder image
Lee Blackett outside his home on Baker Close, where he hosts Kilnhurst Light Show to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
LEE Blackett’s DIY hobby has resulted in a blockbuster festive lights show to raise money for Bluebell Wood children’s hospice.

Lee is a lorry driver by trade, but has a long-standing passion for electronics and DIY construction, which has led to the light show at his home in Baker Close, Kilnhurst, which features two talking Christmas trees and sychronised music, as well as a dazzling lights show.

This is the third year he has staged the event, after creating more modest displays at his parents’ house, and will have two nightly ‘performances’ from Friday to Christmas Eve, at 6pm and again at 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His creations are all scratch-built and he did a similar Halloween show, which saw crowds of around 80 people filling the cul-de-sac where he lives.

"I always loved electronics when I was at school, and it has stemmed from there,” he said.

Bluebwell Wood was identified as a good cause for people to make donations.

Related topics:Bluebell WoodKilnhurst

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice