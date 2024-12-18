Lee wows the crowds with a synchronised festive light show
Lee is a lorry driver by trade, but has a long-standing passion for electronics and DIY construction, which has led to the light show at his home in Baker Close, Kilnhurst, which features two talking Christmas trees and sychronised music, as well as a dazzling lights show.
This is the third year he has staged the event, after creating more modest displays at his parents’ house, and will have two nightly ‘performances’ from Friday to Christmas Eve, at 6pm and again at 7pm.
His creations are all scratch-built and he did a similar Halloween show, which saw crowds of around 80 people filling the cul-de-sac where he lives.
"I always loved electronics when I was at school, and it has stemmed from there,” he said.
Bluebwell Wood was identified as a good cause for people to make donations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.