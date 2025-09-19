Learn about local NHS hospitals at event

The AMM event will be hosted by DBTH which runs hospitals including Mexborough Montagu

LOCAL residents are being invited to attend a healthcare trust’s Annual Members Meeting.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals AMM is an opportunity for patients, members of the public, colleagues and stakeholders to learn more about the work, performance, and priorities of the trust which runs runs Montagu Hospital Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and Bassetlaw Hospital.

The event – on Tuesday, September 30 in the Education Centre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary between 5pm and 7pm – will include a formal presentation of DBTH’s Annual Report and Accounts for 2024/25, alongside an “open and transparent” discussion about the organisation’s achievements, challenges and plans for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the formal meeting, attendees can explore a special exhibition showcasing the work of services and teams across the trust.

This informal session offers a chance to speak with staff and learn more about how local NHS services are delivered.

DBTHospitals is one of the region’s largest providers of hospital care, serving a population of more than 440,000 across Doncaster, Worksop and surrounding areas.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board at DBTH, said: “This meeting is a valuable opportunity for us to connect with our communities, share what we’ve achieved, and be honest about the challenges we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re a long-standing member or simply interested in how your local NHS is run, I encourage you to come along, ask questions, and hear directly from the teams delivering care every day.”

The event is free to attend and open to all.

For planning purposes, attendees are asked to register in advance.

To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/DBTHAMMBook.

Access requirements can be noted during registration.