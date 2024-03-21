Leanne leads by example with love of learning locally

A LEARNING trust has described the appointment of a former pupils as the new principal at one of its schools as “a great example how we grow our own talent.”
By Jill Theobald
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT
Leanne Jepson is the new principal at Ravenfield Primary AcademyLeanne Jepson is the new principal at Ravenfield Primary Academy
Leanne Jepson is the new principal at Ravenfield Primary Academy

Maltby Learning Trust has appointed to Leanne Jepson to lead Ravenfield Primary Academy.

“As a former Maltby pupil, I am really excited to have the chance to give something back to the community I grew up in,” said Leanne.

“My primary school was Maltby Redwood – before it became an academy – and my secondary education was at Maltby Academy, then Maltby Comprehensive School.

Most Popular

“These schools inspired my love of learning and gave me the confidence to try and make a difference.

Leanne, who studied at Sheffield Hallam University, undertook one of her first teaching placements at Ravenfield Primary Academy, based at Moor Lane North.

“I remember visiting the school when I applied for role of assistant principal and being totally blown away by the politeness of the children and the warmth of the staff.

“I knew it was a school and team that I would love to be a part of.”

David Sutton, chief executive of Maltby Learning Trust said: “Leanne's dedication and passion for teaching and education is outstanding and I’m sure that the staff and families of Ravenfield Primary Academy will join me in giving her a warm welcome as she steps up from assistant principal to principal.

“Leanne is a great example how we grow our own talent at MLT – even more so as she started life as a pupil in our schools.”

Related topics:MaltbySheffield Hallam University