Leanne Jepson is the new principal at Ravenfield Primary Academy

Maltby Learning Trust has appointed to Leanne Jepson to lead Ravenfield Primary Academy.

“As a former Maltby pupil, I am really excited to have the chance to give something back to the community I grew up in,” said Leanne.

“My primary school was Maltby Redwood – before it became an academy – and my secondary education was at Maltby Academy, then Maltby Comprehensive School.

“These schools inspired my love of learning and gave me the confidence to try and make a difference.

Leanne, who studied at Sheffield Hallam University, undertook one of her first teaching placements at Ravenfield Primary Academy, based at Moor Lane North.

“I remember visiting the school when I applied for role of assistant principal and being totally blown away by the politeness of the children and the warmth of the staff.

“I knew it was a school and team that I would love to be a part of.”

David Sutton, chief executive of Maltby Learning Trust said: “Leanne's dedication and passion for teaching and education is outstanding and I’m sure that the staff and families of Ravenfield Primary Academy will join me in giving her a warm welcome as she steps up from assistant principal to principal.