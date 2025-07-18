Presentation: Arit Anderson (second left) presents Girl Guide Rangers (left to right) Lola, Amelia and Madison with their gardening badges during the opening day of RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse, which runs until Sunday, July 20 at Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/RHS

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Girlguiding’s brand new Gardening badge, Girlguiding Rangers designed and planted a garden feature, known as a community cube, called ‘Girlguiding grows’, for RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham.

Created in collaboration with expert partner, the RHS, whose show is at Wentworth Woodhouse until July 20, the new interest badge will challenge Rangers (girls aged 14-18 in guiding) to put their green fingers to the test and discover the wonderful world of gardening.

Rangers completing the badge will learn how to plan and maintain a garden through the year; become sustainable gardening gurus; and practice planting at home or in a community space.

Rangers who worked on the Community Cube were the very first Girlguiding members to be awarded with the new Gardening badge, having successfully completed the badge activities as part of the preparations for the flower show.

Enjoying the show: Arit Anderson views the Girl Guiding garden with Girl Guide rangers Lola, Amelia and Madison during the RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse

‘Girlguiding grows’ is the first ever Community Cube designed for an RHS Flower Show by a non-gardening group. Girls and volunteers from the 82nd Doncaster Rangers designed and planted the feature garden to celebrate the new Gardening interest badge for Rangers.

As Girlguiding unveils its new Gardening badge, fresh insights show that 66 per cent of girls aged 14-18 are interested in gardening, yet only one in ten have had the chance to garden with a group outside of school. This highlights a significant gap between interest and opportunity – something the new badge helps to address.

With 96 per cent of girls in this age group saying it’s important to care for nature and the planet and 74 per cent of girls saying they would like more opportunities to be outdoors and in nature3 the badge offers a timely and meaningful way to connect young people with the environment through hands-on, purposeful activity.

Helen Cook, Girlguiding South Yorkshire County Commissioner said: “Designing the Girlguiding Community Cube for the RHS flower show at Wentworth Woodhouse has been a fantastic experience for the Rangers. Being part of the RHS flower show is such an honour.

On show: The Girlguiding Grows community cube

“As a Ranger leader, it is really exciting to hear about the new interest badges that will become part of the programme this summer. The gardening badge is a brilliant addition to the Ranger interest badges as it gets girls out of doors, teaches them life skill as well as capturing their creativity in the natural world.”

Talking about the garden design, Madison, 16, from 82nd Doncaster Rangers said: “My favourite thing about the garden is how it highlights the range of opportunities available in Girlguiding – the flowers are arranged in different colours to represent all of our different themes, and a selection of our favourite badges are shown within them.

"Another exciting element is the wheelbarrow, designed to highlight the new Rangers Gardening badge! Being a part of this show is so exciting.”

Nic Buckley, Head of Learning for the Royal Horticultural Society said: “We were delighted to work with Girlguiding as expert partners on the Gardening badge. We know that gardening and getting outdoors have a massive impact on wellbeing and it’s so important to empower the next generation of gardeners with the confidence to get started.”

The ‘Girlguiding grows’ Community Cube design features a path through the centre of the cube with four hanging baskets suspended from the top of the cube.

Flowers and plants in these baskets match the colours of each of the Girlguiding sections – Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers. This symbolises the journey Girlguiding takes young people on, both through progression from Rainbows to Rangers and also the journey of growth, learning, fun and friendship that guiding supports. In the centre there is a campfire circle, synonymous with Girlguiding adventures.

The Gardening badge is among 72 new Girlguiding badges set to launch in late July following a resounding call for more badges by its young members and volunteers. The badges have been co-designed and tested by over 20,000 girls.

Girlguiding's programme provides girls aged 4-18 with the opportunity to learn invaluable skills in the welcoming fun and supportive environment Girlguiding provides.

All girls in Girlguiding are encouraged, and empowered to know they can do anything and become future leaders and change-makers in their communities.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit girlguiding.org.uk.