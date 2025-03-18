Latest revamp at Elsecar Heritage Centre

HIstoric: But the visitor centre is to get a thoroughly modern internal makeover

ELSECAR Heritage Centre has announced its visitor centre will be getting a make-over.

That means it will be temporarily moved to different premises at the centre, before being returned to the building where it has been housed for ma y years

A ‘pop up’ visitor centre has been created in unit 15 at the centre, next to the Maison du Biere shop and bar, while the work is completed.

The current visitor centre will close on Monday, with the temporary premises opening the following week, March 31.

The expectation is that the transformation will be completed later in the summer.

A new design gives the visitor centre a modernistic look, but promises visitors the opportunity to discover Elsecar’s history “in fun and engaging ways for all ages”.

The upgrade forms part of a substantial package of work at the centre, the former Elsecar NCB workshops, being supported by the Cultural Development Fund project, funded by the Government, and Arts Council England.