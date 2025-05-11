Latest reactions to plans for Wentworth hotel and spa complex

PLANS for a new hotel and spa in Wentworth continue to divide opinion, with Rotherham Council pushing back the final date to take comments on the proposals.

More than two dozen individuals have filed comments and formal organisations have also responded, with a range of opinions about different aspects of the proposals, including Yorkshire Gardens Trust, which is supportive of the plans. The organisation had initially raised concerns about siting a new car park within Granny Clarke’s Wood, but their latest response states: “We understand that the central area of Granny Clarke’s Wood is thinly populated with ash trees. And there will obviously be a need fir a large car parking area. “Having looked at the design and whilst the car and coach parking looks intrusive, it will be screened from the rest of the Registered Park and Garden, both by the existing planting and the restored woodland. “Overall whilst there may be some less than substantial harm to significance initially, we think that this should gradually reduce over time.” They believe the development would have “minimal effect” on Wentworth Woodhouse and the surrounding park and gardens. However, some others are less supportive, with the Trans Pennine Trail and Sustrans, which promote ‘active travel’ raising criticism. Their response states: “It has long been the aspiration of of the Trans Pennine Trail and Sustrans to see Wentworth Estates and Rotherham Council work together to upgrade the current walking route to include cyclists and, where possible, horse riders. “This application is objected to on the grounds of insufficient active travel provision being provided.” The British Horse Society suggesting that a walking route should be upgraded to a bridleway and that some of the Community Infrastructure Levy - cash paid by developers to improve the environment - should be used to improve the off-road network. They have offered to work with the council and Wentworth Estates, which has made the application, on such plans. The application involves Home Farm and would see modern agricultural buildings demolished, with a hotel created in the former threshing barn, with a new spa building connected by a glass corridor. Widespread objections include the impact on the character of the village and increase traffic congestion. Wentworth Estates insist their plans would help support other businesses in the village.