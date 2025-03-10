Large overhaul planned for Rotherham petrol station

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 10th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 12:04 BST
Upgrade: Planners will decide on petrol station overhaulplaceholder image
Upgrade: Planners will decide on petrol station overhaul
A ROTHERHAM filling station could be in line for a major upgrade, with plans to install electric vehicle charging points, a new car jet wash and other changes.

The changes would be made to the Jet Garage, on Meadowbank Road, but need planning permission from the council.

A planning application states the site currently has ‘a modest kiosk building’, along with a car wash, forecourt and forecourt canopy, with a parcel of land to the rear, which is currently unused.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Application papers state: “The proposal is to upgrade the site in order to create a modern retail building, incorporating much improved customer facilities within the kiosk building, additional customer parking (off the forecourt), high-speed EV charging facilities and jet wash bays to replace the existing roll-over car wash.

“The introduction of high-speed EV charging for motor cars will provide much needed EV charging facilities in this location.”

A decision on whether to approve the plans will be made later.

Related topics:Rotherham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice