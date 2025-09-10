Landmark defence programme to 'boost South Yorkshire’s economy'

'GAME-CHANGER': MP John Healey announced the South Yorkshire Defence Growth Deal

SOUTH Yorkshire’s economy is set to receive a “boost” through the region's part in a landmark UK-wide defence programme announced by Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey.

The South Yorkshire Defence Growth Deal - part of a £250million UK-wide investment – is set to “improve collaboration, foster innovation and create jobs in the region”, according to Mr Healey who is also Defence Secretary.

Announced as part of the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy, Mr Healey said the deal had identified South Yorkshire as “a key region for the research, development and engineering of high-grade components and materials critical to the next generation of maritime, land and air capabilities.”

South Yorkshire has been selected alongside Plymouth, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Healey said: "Defence Growth Deals are a game-changer for South Yorkshire.

“By investing in local talent and infrastructure, we’re not only strengthening our defence capabilities but also driving economic growth through the Plan for Change and creating opportunities for the region.

“South Yorkshire plays a fundamental role in securing the UK’s defence and security and we know the region holds incredible talent in industry, academia, and research institutions.

“With this landmark initiative we will light a fire under South Yorkshire’s innovation growth potential to help keep us all safe for decades to come.”

Close working will take place with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Strategic Authority, local industry, research hubs and government departments to bolster the defence collaboration around the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire's Mayor said: "The Defence Growth Deal is a huge vote of confidence in the work we do here in South Yorkshire and our contribution to the security of this country.

“We've always punched above our weight in defence, from the munitions factories of both World Wars to the Yorkshire Regiment.

“Now, we're playing a role in keeping our country safe into the future, facing up to the challenges of an ever more uncertain world.

“With this Deal, we can get on with what we do best: making things, creating secure, well-paid jobs, developing the skills of the future, and boosting growth to make people in South Yorkshire better off."