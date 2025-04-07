Land deal ready after long negotiation

Negotiations: Rotherham Council has now secured a deal on a regeneration site

AN AGREEMENT has been reached for Rotherham Council to buy land and property on the edge of the town centre, as part of its regeneration plans.

Members of the ruling cabinet agreed three years ago to acquiring land and property on a site in the Sheffield Road area, close to the town centre.

Now a report confirms an agreement to buy has been reached, and cabinet members will be asked to agree to move cash into their ‘strategic acquisitions fund’ to be used to complete the purchase.

Full details of what the authority wants to acquire, and how negotiations for that are progressing, are not being made public at this point.

However, the postcode for the location - which is likely to include businesses unaffected by their plans - includes part of Sheffield Road, and includes Wheathill Street.

A report for the meeting states: “The council continues its objective to create a sustainable and thriving town centre through diversification, the expansion of leisure opportunities and the creation of a new residential community.

“Acquisition of under used and derelict land and property along Sheffield Road has been ongoing since 2021 and terms have now been agreed on another significant land holding.”

Until the site’s future is confirmed, current lease arrangements will stay in place, meaning it will be a source of income for the council.

But it is expected to feature in a “package of sites across the town centre which will be presented to the market”, suggesting the council will want to involve partners to redevelop the sites.