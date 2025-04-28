Knockout start for Nav Mansouri as he wins first bare-knuckle bout

By Bob Westerdale
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
Winner: Nav Mansouri on his way to a debut win
It is one of the most brutal sports on the planet – but Rotherham's Nav Mansouri can boast a truly knockout start to his professional career as a bare-knuckle fighter.

The former English Super Welterweight boxing champion made his debut in front of a huge audience on DAZN's streaming platform on Saturday, and it took him just 44 seconds to announce his arrival.

He landed a meaty uppercut to poleaxe aggressive Austrian kickboxer and karate expert Ruslan Tokhtarov at the Bare Knuckle Fighting (BKF) Championship at Palazzo Wanny Sports Hall in Florence, Italy.

Seconds earlier, the former Clifton School and Thomas Rotherham College pupil, who grew up in East Dene and Kimberworth Park, had to endure a full strike to the face himself.

Nav Mansouri KO punch on his debut

His chin stood up to the test, and he levelled Tokhtarov in such a dramatic manner that it was one of the most memorable moments of the show.

But what does the athlete, who now lives in Marbella, see in a sport that is illegal in many countries, an exception being the UK?

"I love it… it is such an adrenaline high!" he told the Advertiser.

"It felt weird going into a fight without gloves on, it felt freer," said the father of two, who had 22 wins, four losses and two draws as a boxer.

Nav Mansouri, right

"But I knew I had to go into this with a different mentality.

"In boxing, you can start off steady and feel the ground and your opponent's power. But BKF is much faster and more extreme.

"There is no waiting about, you don't have a moment. You have to be on the edge from the start, there is no building up.

"Obviously, you feel the blows more severely without gloves, and you know you can have a broken cheekbone or your eyesight has gone if you don't get in first.

Nav Mansouri and his bare knuckle team

"Thank God I got that big one punch in, and when he went down it was like any other feeling!"

Nav, who recently turned 36, is keeping his options open about a return to boxing, but for the moment he is committed to BKF.

He has signed a contract with an Italian-based manager and is hoping for plenty more shows.

"BKF is based on boxing rules, but fighters seem to be able to get away with more in the ring. It is way more exciting.

Nav Mansouri celebrates his win

"Ideally, I would like to go fill time as a professional," said the current boxing-fitness coach.

"You have to have plenty of time to be ready mentally and physically. It can be a savage sport.

"How long I can keep going is in God's hands.

"But I want to get in big fights straight away."

Nav's Lithuanian wife Karolina isn't particularly happy by his sporting switch.

"She wanted me to stop boxing, let alone anything as extreme as bare-knuckle fighting!" said Mansouri, who has boxed nine times at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

"I have got fire in my belly, but of course I have two children (sons Leon and Heidar), so I will see how long it will all last."

