Kittens found dumped in a box
Staff at Rain Rescue on Moat Lane, Wickersley, arrived at work to find a man carrying a cardboard box waiting for them.
The box contained three baby kittens which he had found down a lane less than a quarter of a mile away from the charity’s headquarters.
The man had heard scrabbling noises and squeaking coming from a totally enclosed small cardboard box in a ditch and he pulled it out, opened it and discovered three black kittens - two male and one female – aged about eight to ten weeks.
He immediately brought them to Rain Rescue yesterday morning and the cats were quickly named the Three Mousketeers and sent to be checked out by a vet, though they appeared to be healthy.
The charity’s Pat Davey said: “And they are certainly hungry; vocal and full of mischief.
“But had it not been for that gentleman and Rain Rescue their future few hours would have been the agony of roasting to almost certain death from the heat build up in their cardboard prison on one of the hottest days of the year.
“Rain Rescue would like to thank that gentleman for his speedy reaction and to ask the public to keep their eyes open for anything unusual like this.”
If anyone would like to donate towards these three vulnerable kittens abandoned in that death trap of a box they can do so by donating via Rain Rescue’s website: www.rainrescue.co.uk or by sending a cheque to Rain Rescue, Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 1DZ
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.