Kick off school holidays with a footie camp place
Kellogg’s is offering fun and activity filled days within local communities with its Kellogg’s Football Camps.
The football camps will be run across the UK in partnership with the EFL, including Rotherham United.
The camps kick off this month July and run nationwide in 73 locations and most are within ten miles of most homes for youngsters aged five to 15.
There are 30,000 free spaces up for grabs nationally.
The Rotherham camp dates will run from July 22 until September 2.
Parents need to purchase a special promo pack of Kellogg’s cereal in stores across the country to find the redemption code and then sign their kids up for a local session at www.kelloggsfc.com.
A spokesperson for Kellog's said: “As the six-week school break creeps up quickly, the fun-filled camps offer an exciting chance for footie-mad kids and those who are yet to step onto a pitch alike – a welcoming environment to stay active.”
Recent research commissioned by Kellogg’s has highlighted that almost six in ten (59 per cent) UK parents struggle to entertain their children throughout the school summer holidays.
More details about the Rotherham camps are available at www.tinyurl.com/KellogsRUFC.
