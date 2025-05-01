Kes actor celebrated at Mayor visit

Dinnington Borough Councillor Amanda Clarke, Dai Bradley's partner Cat, Mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen, Dai Bradley and Cllr Jean Hart

DAVID Bradley, the actor best known for playing the teenage Billy Casper in Kes, was invited to the Rotherham Mayor's Parlour after helping to raise £100 for her charities.

The Barnsley-born actor, known by his Equity name of Dai, made his acting debut aged 14 in the critically acclaimed 1969 Ken Loach film.

Dinnington St Johns Town Cllr Jean Hart said: “I've known Dai for over 40 years so he is a life-long friend.

“I asked Dai to autograph a book, given by Dinnington borough councillor Amanda Clarke to the Mayor's Charity Auction.

“He happily obliged and it raised £100 which was such a nice and sweet thing for him to do – he is a lovely man.

“The Mayor, Cllr Sheila Cowen has always wanted to meet Dai – having been a teacher for many years in Barnsley – and invited him, his partner Cat, Amanda, and I to her parlour at the Town Hall.

“We enjoyed ourselves so much.

“Sheila was a really welcoming host to us all in what will have been one of her last events as Mayor.

“She and Dai got on so well – they had a lot in common and knew lots of the same people.”

Dai, who received a BAFTA Award for Best Newcomer for his role in Kes, went on to train as an actor with the National Theatre Company in London and has worked with Anthony Hopkins, Joan Plowright and Derek Jacobi.

Cllr Sheila Cowen will step down as Rotherham Mayor in mid-May.

The Mayor for 2025-2026 will be Cllr Rukhsana Ismail.