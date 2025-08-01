Keeping patients calm by wowing with art
Katie Tait – a receptionist and booking clerk in Medical Imaging at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals – has seen her photos help to put patients across Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital at ease by “enhancing” the spaces at the facilities.
Photography became an integral part of Katie’s life at the age of ten, when she received her first camera.
What started as a childhood hobby flourished into a lifelong passion when Katie channelled her love for photography into starting a photography and filmography business.
Now, alongside her role at DBTH, Katie specialises in high-grade photo restoration.
Six of Katie’s nature inspired photographs are on display across the Medical Imaging service in patient areas, four in the X-ray department at DRI and two in the new Community Diagnostic Centre at Montagu Hospital.
Katie said: “I am so proud to hear the wonderful comments from patients about the photographs.
“It’s important that the environment is welcoming for those arriving, especially when they may be feeling anxious.
“It’s so rewarding to sit at reception and hear the ‘wow’ reactions from patients when they see the artwork.
“If my photography can provide even a small sense of comfort, that means I’ve made a difference.”
Sara Elliott, head of radiology, said: “Our priority is to ensure that our clinical spaces are not only highly functional but also comfortable and reassuring for those who visit.
“The artwork and design elements play a vital role in making patients feel at ease, and we are delighted to have such beautiful imagery enhancing our spaces.
“Katie's images serve as a source of relaxation and distraction for patients, helping to ease the nerves that often accompany medical visits.
“The transformation of the department into a more welcoming and visually engaging space has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback.
“Patients have commented on the uplifting atmosphere, and many have expressed appreciation for the images that provide a moment of calm amidst their medical journeys.”
DBTH bosses now plan for more of Katie’s photographs to go on display.
