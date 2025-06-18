Keeping calm and carrying on as one of Britain's best schools

Winners: Alex Wirth and green campaigning kids at Anston Greenlands

A primary school that excels in helping children with calmness issues was today feted as one of the best in Britain.

Anston Greenlands was unveiled as Bronze "School of the Year" in the National Teaching Awards.

The Making a Difference: The Primary School of the Year award recognises the school's overall contribution to its community as well as the lives of its children.

The judges were impressed by the school's commitment to inclusion and children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

In addition to providing classroom support, the school has adapted to what it describes as a recent "sharp increase in need" by introducing a new nurture room, called "Puffins" – in line with the other bird-themed names of the classes.

It provides "tailored support in a calm environment for the children who need it the most."

One parent said: "Puffins has changed my child's life.

"Greenlands have gone above and beyond to support us as a family; they've made me believe in schools again.

"It's amazing what you've done for us."

Last year, the Advertiser revealed the school had set up a Rewilding (ecological restoration) Award system for other schools in Rotherham; this has now attracted interest from across Yorkshire.

As a result of this pioneering work, Greenlands was chosen to plant one of the 49 rescued saplings from the Sycamore Gap tree that was illegally felled in 2023 in Northumberland.

Head teacher Alex Wirth said: "We're absolutely thrilled to have won this award.

"This is a celebration of every member of our school community – staff, children, and families – and I couldn't think of a more deserving bunch.

"We're always trying to find new ways to support our children and the community, so to have been recognised for that on a national scale just feels phenomenal.

Mr Wirth is thrilled by the strides his staff and 200 pupils have taken in a relatively short time.

"Two years ago, it would’ve been unthinkable, but now our school is at the forefront of an environmental movement that has swept across our town and is starting to make an impact internationally.

"At the beginning of last year, we launched a free award for Rotherham schools called the 'Rewilding Rotherham Award'.

"We were delighted when 22 schools signed up in the first year, with over half of those achieving the gold standard (requiring a given percentage of the grounds to be rewilded."

This resulted in the creation of between 10,000 and 20,000 square meters of new wild space in Rotherham.

The school was applauded by nationally renowned Trauma Therapist Ruth Adams, who said: "They are a real example of how one school can have a really inclusive approach to each individual pupil."

And Michael Morpurgo, President of the National Teaching Awards, added: "The work you do – day in, day out – is life-enhancing, life-changing."

Last term, Greenlands children created a Viking-themed Escape Room for their parents and grandparents.

Mr Wirth concluded: "Our statutory outcomes are strong and are on an upward trajectory, but we want more than that: ultimately, we want our children to become holistic citizens who will make the world a brighter place."