A KITCHEN assistant has put away her pots and pans after a third of a century working at the same primary school.

Pupils said goodbye to kitchen assistant Karen Simpson, who retired recently from Dinnington Community Primary School after 34 years - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Karen Simpson (61) has worked in the kitchen at Dinnington Primary School on School Street for 33 years and was bid a fond farewell on her last day before retiring by staff and pupils alike.

She said: “I've really enjoyed my time at the school.

“I've seen pupils come and go and grow up to have babies themselves over the years!”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mum of three and grandmother of three added she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband and family now she has retired.

Dinnington Primary School headteacher Katie Thompson said: “Karen has worked at Dinnington for 33 years.

“She has prepared and served thousands of meals to many children during her time here.