Karen says goodbye to school kitchen after 33 years
Karen Simpson (61) has worked in the kitchen at Dinnington Primary School on School Street for 33 years and was bid a fond farewell on her last day before retiring by staff and pupils alike.
She said: “I've really enjoyed my time at the school.
“I've seen pupils come and go and grow up to have babies themselves over the years!”
The mum of three and grandmother of three added she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband and family now she has retired.
Dinnington Primary School headteacher Katie Thompson said: “Karen has worked at Dinnington for 33 years.
“She has prepared and served thousands of meals to many children during her time here.
“We will miss her very much and we wish her a long and happy retirement.”