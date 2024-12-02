Just grand! Nicola and colleagues smash fundraising target
Nicola Hutton (43) works at The Brentwood Hotel/Flamin Grill pub on Moorgate Road in Rotherham, and is currently a housekeeper for the hotel and waitress in the pub restaurant.
Having lost a close friend to cancer and then, weeks later, another pal beginning a preventative chemotherapy journey, she decided to start fundraising for charity with the support of her colleagues at the Greene King pub retailer.
The mum of three raised more than £700 with a ‘book and bake sale’ at the pub as well as Nicola – a big Owl – wearing a Rotherham United football shirt and then a Sheffield United top during shifts with a collection bucket.
“I set myself a target of reaching £1,000 by Christmas,” she said.
“For the final event me and some colleagues arranged a sponsored walk in fancy dress.”
Nicola was joined by general manager Allison Sissons, kitchen manager Mark Mitchell, team leader Morgan Weston and hotel team leader Karen Gascoigne, all setting off from the Brentwood.
The group first headed to Rotherham United at New York Stadium, then to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane before reaching Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday's ground.
Nicola said: “It was a tough 15-mile walk but filled with lots of determination, laughter and a few essential pit stops.
“When we reached our final destination I was surprised by my three daughters being there to cheer us on with a sign and some flowers.
“But the most humbling moment was that my friend who is going through the preventative chemo was stood there with them and she ended the journey by saying: 'I take my hat off to you all, and for everyone who has to look like me – I thank you.'
“She then literally took her hat off and for the first time revealed her bald head.
“It made every step worth it – all 37,000 of them!
“Plus the biggest news is we counted up the money raised through all events and have already reached our Christmas target of £1,000.”
