Join specialist restoration experts at Wentworth Woodhouse

WENTWORTH Woodhouse is no ordinary house and the calibre of the specialist workers needed to maintain it is just as impressive as the property itself.

And next month, a team of more than 50 workers with specialist skills will descend on the site for six days of restoration work and there is an opportunity for those with matching levels of enthusiasm to work alongside them.

The specialists are all members of the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings and will be working on projects to restore walls, windows, brickwork and masonry.

Their efforts, between June 5 and 10, will stretch across the estate.

The stately home has been chosen for attention as part of SPAB’s annual effort to organise working parties to help restore historic buildings and teach practical, traditional, craft skills.

There is also a chance for those gripped by interest in learning new skills to join them, with 50 paying places available.

Work will include archaeology to investigate the dome structure of the Ice House; repairs to rotten timbers of the mansion’s sash windows; replacement, consolidation and repointing of stonework in the Round Garden and brickwork along the South Garden wall, and cornice brickwork of the Game House.

The working party will even be burning their own lime mortar in SPAB’s portable lime kiln and mixing this lime to make the ideal material for many of these repairs

Specialist job: The Game Larder needs attention

This year’s working party is a collaboration between SPAB’s Yorkshire Regional Group of members, SPAB’s national Education & Training team and Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

SPAB’s working party leader, Jonathan Garlick, said: “We welcome anyone with an interest in old buildings and a desire to get their hands dirty, whether you’re an old hand on the tools or you’ve never picked up a trowel before and want to learn from expert craftspeople.”

Simon Gill, Head of Heritage (Buildings and Landscapes) at Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, said: “We are very grateful to SPAB for choosing us for its summer working party. It offers a unique opportunity for people interested in learning heritage construction skills.

"They get expert tuition and the opportunity to practice what they learn on Wentworth Woodhouse itself - one of the most important heritage regeneration challenges of a generation.”

Places cost £320, with some day places available. Visit www.spab.org.uk and www.wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/our-story