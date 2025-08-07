John Healey experiences international diplomacy - Australian style

WHEN the Australian Prime Minister whips out his phone and insists on taking a selfie with you, you know you're not in Whitehall anymore.

As Anthony Albanese leaned in with a grin, Healey found himself part of an impromptu waterside snap – hardly standard diplomatic protocol, but very on-brand for an Australian welcome. The trip marked a significant milestone in UK-Australia relations, deepening defence cooperation. But while the strategic discussions were serious business, the visit was peppered with moments of distinctly Australian colour. At one point, a Royal Australian Navy sailor welcomed the UK delegation by playing the didgeridoo – a traditional Aboriginal instrument that adds gravitas to formal ceremonies, even if it would raise eyebrows in the corridors of the Ministry of Defence. Healey didn't appear remotely fazed by Down Under informality. Since taking on the defence brief following Labour's election victory, he has cultivated a more relaxed diplomatic style that would have made some of his predecessors reach for the smelling salts. Within weeks of his appointment, he hosted Australia's defence minister Richard Marles at the Rockingham Arms in Wentworth. He later met US counterpart Lloyd Austin at the Trafalgar Tavern in Greenwich and Germany's Boris Pistorius at the Traitor's Gate pub near the Tower of London. The Times christened this approach "pub diplomacy," cheerfully quoting Healey's own phrase: "It turned into bilateral drinking." His critics - and there are several, both in Rotherham and Westminster - might question whether serious defence matters should be discussed over pints. Mr Healey has his political enemies, but his informal tone hasn't translated into inaction. He visited Australia to deepen the two countries' defence partnership, backed major reforms, and supported the removal of the MoD's top civil servant following the Afghan data breach. Perhaps it's the human details that illuminate modern diplomacy - the didgeridoo in a military setting, a harbour-side selfie with a prime minister, and international agreements that progress just as effectively over a quiet pint. Whether this represents fresh air or declining diplomatic standards rather depends on your perspective. But one thing's certain: John Healey does things his own way.