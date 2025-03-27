'Jitterbug' into the town centre for creative fun
The Jitterbug is part of Roots Rotherham Street Carnival which will take over All Saint’s Square on Saturday (March 29) to offer event-goers the chance to lose themselves in a fantastical world. Created by award-winning-artists Trigger, the giant inflatable tent will host a free programme of creative activities inside the insect from 11am–2.30pm, with live music and free workshops and events for all ages, in preparation for the parade at 3pm.
Trigger interim CEO Emma Hogg said: “Inspired by the themes of transition, imagination and nature, Jitterbug is a unique, interactive installation which makes it the ideal centrepiece for exploring themes of literature, nature, and children’s workshops and crafts.”
Other entertainment will include the return of last year’s large-scale puppet Reign, climate puppet Hope the Hedgehog, walkabout street entertainers and a stage of young bands and dance and drama groups.
View the full programme – www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.