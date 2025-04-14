James Toseland to lead charity Egg Run's 25th anniversary

James Toseland

Motorcycle legend James Toseland will don the leathers again on Sunday (April 20) when he leads the annual Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust charity Egg Run, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the city.

There are few more people dedicated to the charity than the former Wales High School pupil who grew up in Kiveton Park.

He has never failed to show up to a procession since 2003, despite his busy calendar.

"There was about 850 bikers last year and we ride very, very slowly through the city centre,” Toseland told Motorcycle News. “There’s that many of us these days that I’m pulling up at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and they’re still coming out the carpark at the other end, so it’s becoming a bit of a spectacle.”

He and his fellow bikers have quite an audience too.

"It gives the kids that bit of a break and distraction as all the bikes come up the hill,” the former World Superbike Champion said. “If they’re allowed to leave the hospital, they come out and see all the bikes, but if not then they’re at the window.

“You’ve just got to go in there just to see what they’re doing to realise what we’re doing is the least we can do to help it being the best it can be,” the TV commentator added.

Toseland, who has suffered with chronic wrist pain and several operations following injury sustained in 2011, has raised a fortune for the hospital by auctioning off racing leathers and abseiling 160ft down the side of a building.