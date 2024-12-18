James Toseland puts bike that shot him to World Superbikes fame up for sale

James Toseland's bike is up for sale

You can't put a price on sporting history. Well, not normally.

Retired race ace James Toseland has – he's put the Honda CBR1000RR that he rode to his last World Superbike title on the market.

And the price he's looking for is a cool £149,999.

Not a bad chunk of change, if anyone can stretch to that over the festive season.

James, the former Wales High School pupil who grew up in Kiveton Park, has put the gleaming 999cc machine on sale with 'The Bike Specialist' organisation, which describes itself as 'Purveyors of Investment and High End Bikes in Sheffield.'

The company says the bike represents the "ultimate investment opportunity."

The dream machine had stood pride of place in the front room of James' home until now.

"It has been my pride and joy for 17 years and is one of the best memories of my racing career," said Toseland.

"It gave me the double victory at Brands Hatch on that memorable weekend when 126,000 fans cheered the bike over the finish line and I won both races.

"It beat a factory Ducati with the great Troy Bayliss at Phillip Island and also a Max Biaggi in Brno.

"Two of my biggest wins in my career on this incredible bike.

"It's the chance to own an amazing piece of superbike history."

James (44) has even offered to be there when it changes hands and hand-sign its white finish.

"I look forward to personally handing over this special motorcycle to the lucky owner."

The South Yorkshireman has an honoured place in World Superbike history after winning the World Superbike Championship with two different manufacturers.

He was the first British rider to achieve that.

Honda has not won a World Superbike title since Toseland won the 2007 title for Ten Kate Racing Honda on the up-for-sale 'Fireblade' as it is known.

In a promotional video shot at the Sheffield city centre showroom, James affectionately referred to the bike as "my girl...she's very special...she's absolutely beautiful."

But he added: "I think it is time for her to go to a special home, a special owner to enjoy as well."

The 230 brake horsepower has reached a top speed of 208 mph and James said no other motorcycle had made him feel the same way, especially when he was taking corners at 150mph.

James was forced to retire from the track in September 2011, after a crash in Aragon in Spain.

He has had nine operations on his injured wrist since then.

He says he has been through "a tough decade" but loves to look back on the times when he fulfilled his life dream of being world champion.

Fans of Toseland were surprised to learn he was selling the bike.

One superbikes fan wrote on YouTube: "Gutted your selling your baby hope it's for a positive reason."

Another added: "I can’t believe he’s not keeping it. The bike is priceless!"

James splashed out of a four-wheeled vehicle last month, buying a Volvo XC60.