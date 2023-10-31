“JAGUAR Man” Stuart Dixon hit the £300,000 milestone in his support for Bluebell Wood – and targeted bringing in £50,000 more in 2024.

Stuart Dixon with regional fundraiser Hannah Goulding (left) and regional fundraising manager Ruth Wallbank

The 78-year-old raises money for the North Anston children’s hospice through his fleet of nine luxury Jags.

Over the past decade, supporters have donated to have their name or logo featured on the cars.

Retired businessman Stuart, from Retford, woke up one night at 4am with the quirky fundraising idea.

He said: “I think Bluebell Wood is amazing and I chose to support them because of the children and what their families go through.

“I am a people person and fundraising is my passion. I’ve spoken to so many wonderful people over the years.”

Stuart and his team of 25 volunteers take the Jaguars to all sorts of events across the country, from car shows to restaurant openings.

Ruth Wallbank, Bluebell Wood’s regional fundraising manager, said: “Stuart is one in a million.

“His energy and commitment to supporting the hospice is phenomenal.