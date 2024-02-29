'Jaguar man' on egg-cellent fundraising form for hospice
Retired businessman Stuart, from Retford, has been raising money for the North Anston facility for the last five years through his fleet of nine luxury Jags.
The 78-year-old covers some of his racing cars with sponsored, coloured vinyl stickers in return for a donation to the charity and he and his team of 25 volunteers also take the eye-catching liveried vehicles to events across the country, such as classic car shows, country fairs and restaurant openings.
Last October he hit his £300,000 milestone in his support for the hospice – and wants to bring in £50,000 more in 2024.
“We're hoping this year will be very fruitful for Bluebell Wood,” he said. “Eighty-five per cent of the hospice's income comes from fundraising.”
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sherwoodjaguarracing.