Register
BREAKING

'Jaguar man' on egg-cellent fundraising form for hospice

“JAGUAR Man” Stuart Dixon is continuing his egg-cellent fundraising efforts for Bluebell Wood – after donating 300 Easter eggs to the children ’s hospice.
By Jill Theobald
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:35 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 09:35 GMT
Stuart Dixon and team with Hannah Goulding, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children's HospiceStuart Dixon and team with Hannah Goulding, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
Stuart Dixon and team with Hannah Goulding, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Retired businessman Stuart, from Retford, has been raising money for the North Anston facility for the last five years through his fleet of nine luxury Jags.

The 78-year-old covers some of his racing cars with sponsored, coloured vinyl stickers in return for a donation to the charity and he and his team of 25 volunteers also take the eye-catching liveried vehicles to events across the country, such as classic car shows, country fairs and restaurant openings.

Last October he hit his £300,000 milestone in his support for the hospice – and wants to bring in £50,000 more in 2024.

Most Popular

“We're hoping this year will be very fruitful for Bluebell Wood,” he said. “Eighty-five per cent of the hospice's income comes from fundraising.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sherwoodjaguarracing.

Related topics:JaguarBluebell WoodRetfordNorth Anston