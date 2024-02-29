Stuart Dixon and team with Hannah Goulding, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Retired businessman Stuart, from Retford, has been raising money for the North Anston facility for the last five years through his fleet of nine luxury Jags.

The 78-year-old covers some of his racing cars with sponsored, coloured vinyl stickers in return for a donation to the charity and he and his team of 25 volunteers also take the eye-catching liveried vehicles to events across the country, such as classic car shows, country fairs and restaurant openings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last October he hit his £300,000 milestone in his support for the hospice – and wants to bring in £50,000 more in 2024.

“We're hoping this year will be very fruitful for Bluebell Wood,” he said. “Eighty-five per cent of the hospice's income comes from fundraising.”