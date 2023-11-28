Christmas came early for movie-maker Rebecca Sills when she picked up another award for her short film The World According to Barry the Bauble.

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Dean and Rebecca with Helen Watson

Rebecca, 25, scooped the Best Children’s Short Film accolade at the Mauritius International Film Festival to add to her increasing collection of prizes won at events across the world.

In the film, which was released in January, Barry – played by Rebecca’s actor father Dean – and his Christmas tree friends put the world to rights and hope for a better future.

The duo have become well-known for their wildlife films – shot in the garden of their home in Bolton upon Dearne – but have expended their repertoire.

Award-winning duo Rebecca and Dean (aged 55) say they are always coming up with crazy ideas from a Western (A Dollar To Die For) shot in their living room to a talking bauble on their Christmas tree, and Dean said, “It’s amazing just how many people love Barry, along with the story which displays the true meaning of Christmas.”

If anyone in the Dearne Valley would like to watch Barry the Bauble, the film will be screened at the Fox Gallery in Mexborough on Saturday December 9 thanks to creative director Helen Watson, who will be helping to make Christmas extra special for local artists when the Fox Gallery runs its second Christmas Artisan Market from 10am on the day.

There will be a range of stalls with exclusive artworks and crafts, all created by local artists, and Rebecca added: “There is something for everyone, it’s really great for the local community. My dad and I are truly grateful to Helen. We both love the passion she has for supporting local artists and the work she does at the Fox Gallery. Winning awards is really special but it’s always nice to connect with the local community.”

The World According to Barry the Bauble will be screening alongside A Snowy Christmas, a short wildlife film Rebecca and Dean shot in their garden, which was previously shown at Showroom Shorts in Sheffield.