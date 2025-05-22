'It's going to be Glastonbury Festival - Rotherham style!': Rock out and raise funds in memory of Rachael
Rock group Indra will be among 14 other local acts taking to the stage to perform at the Sonic Temple festival at The Cutlers Arms in memory of singer and guitarist Andy Sawford's partner Rachael Stoakes, who sadly died aged 54 last year.
The festival – with free entry, donations welcomed – will be at the Cutlers on Westgate on Saturday, May 31 from 1pm.
Andy said: “Rachael was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March and sadly died in September.
“She received palliative care at the absolutely fantastic Rotherham Hospice and they were so good with us.
“I saw first-hand how amazing this place is and how important to our community.
“When I heard about the government cuts and the shortfalls hospices are facing I wanted to do whatever I could to help this beautiful place.
“This is Indra's first gig in 15 years and every band on the bill is from Rotherham.
“There's a mix of young and old, with names including Spooner and The Hell Yeah Brothers, while Steel Trees will be playing their first gig for ten years.
“There will two stages and the feedback we've had on the line-up has been amazing.
“It's going to be Glastonbury Festival – Rotherham style!”
Ahead of the event, the band were also invited along to Chantry Brewery to help the team mix the hops of a special Indra beer with a percentage of the profits of the ale – on sale in pubs including the New York Tavern and Dragon's Tap – going to the hospice.
“We've also recorded a charity single,” said Andy.
“The Light That Shines features some of the bands who are on the bill (of the charity festival).
“We just want to raise as much money as we can for the hospice – and just as much awareness about the great work that it does.”
Download the digital track for £1 from the band's YouTube channel – @Indrarockbanduk.