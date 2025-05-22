'It's going to be Glastonbury Festival - Rotherham style!': Rock out and raise funds in memory of Rachael

CHEERS TOTHE BEER: Mick Warburton of Chantry Brewery, band members Andy Sawford, Brandon Cooper and Matthew Stone and hospice fundraising officer Jamie Dunworth.

A ROTHERHAM band is playing its first gig in a decade and a half after organising an all-day music festival to raise funds for the borough's “absolutely fantastic” hospice.

Rock group Indra will be among 14 other local acts taking to the stage to perform at the Sonic Temple festival at The Cutlers Arms in memory of singer and guitarist Andy Sawford's partner Rachael Stoakes, who sadly died aged 54 last year.

The festival – with free entry, donations welcomed – will be at the Cutlers on Westgate on Saturday, May 31 from 1pm.

Andy said: “Rachael was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March and sadly died in September.

Rotherham band Indra at Chantry Brewery, where their charity lager is being brewed especially for the upcoming Sonic Temple music festival, which will raise funds for the Rotherham Hospice in memory of Rachael Stoakes. From left to right are: Matthew Stone, Brandon Cooper and Andy Sawford.

“She received palliative care at the absolutely fantastic Rotherham Hospice and they were so good with us.

“I saw first-hand how amazing this place is and how important to our community.

“When I heard about the government cuts and the shortfalls hospices are facing I wanted to do whatever I could to help this beautiful place.

“This is Indra's first gig in 15 years and every band on the bill is from Rotherham.

“There's a mix of young and old, with names including Spooner and The Hell Yeah Brothers, while Steel Trees will be playing their first gig for ten years.

“There will two stages and the feedback we've had on the line-up has been amazing.

“It's going to be Glastonbury Festival – Rotherham style!”

Ahead of the event, the band were also invited along to Chantry Brewery to help the team mix the hops of a special Indra beer with a percentage of the profits of the ale – on sale in pubs including the New York Tavern and Dragon's Tap – going to the hospice.

“We've also recorded a charity single,” said Andy.

“The Light That Shines features some of the bands who are on the bill (of the charity festival).

“We just want to raise as much money as we can for the hospice – and just as much awareness about the great work that it does.”

Download the digital track for £1 from the band's YouTube channel – @Indrarockbanduk.