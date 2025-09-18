'It's disgusting' – injured ex-employee hits out at hospital

'MASSIVE EFFECT': The ex-Rotherham Hospital workers says the injury impacted her 'health and independence.'

A FORMER employee at Rotherham Hospital who claims she has spent thousands on disability equipment after she injured herself at work has spoken of her “disgust” after she was retired last year on ill health grounds.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman from Rotherham, who did not wish to be named, said she is now reliant on help from her husband and adult daughter, saying: “My life is nothing like it was before, it’s had a massive effect on my health and independence.”

The former employee at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “My story is I worked there, I had no manual handling training and upon lifting a patient, I ruptured my bicep on my right arm.

“I was then redeployed (to work in an office role).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I ended up pulling my back in November 2023 lifting heavy patient notes.

“I stayed at work for three weeks as we were short of staff.

“Even my manager took me to A&E. Unfortunately I was sent home at that point and I hadn’t done a Datix (an online system used by many NHS trusts for staff to report any incidents and risks) as I just thought I’d pulled my back and it would get better over time.

“Then I subsequently ended up in emergency surgery being diagnosed with Cauda Equina in December 2023.

“I went to A&E three times and got fobbed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Upon being released from hospital, I was then rushed back into theatre (three days later) as I had a life-threatening spinal infection.

“It has left me with lots of permanent spinal cord injuries.

“I was retired last year on ill health.

“I’ve tried to sue them (the trust), but they all close ranks.

“We’ve had to spend thousands on disability equipment, including a stair lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My life is nothing like it was before, it’s had a massive effect on my health and independence.

“This cannot continue to happen to staff when injured just doing their job, it’s disgusting.”

Daniel Hartley, director of people at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “While we are unable to comment on individual circumstances, we greatly sympathise and take the health, safety and wellbeing of all our colleagues very seriously.

“We have many systems in place to support all of these areas, and all colleagues must undertake mandatory training on a number of subjects, including moving and handling, when they first start their employment with the trust, and must repeat this training on a regular basis.”