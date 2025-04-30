It’s all systems go for The Hub, Rotherham youth’s flexible friend

The new Titans Community Foundation "Hub" gets its official launch. Members of the Foundation were joined for the ribbon cutting by special guests including Defence Secretary and MP John Healey and the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen. PIctures by Kerrie Beddows

A NEW facility set to be the “beating heart of the town’s youth scene” has been officially unveiled.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wraps came off the Hub, a state-of-the-art community centre at Clifton Lane sports ground, in a ceremony attended by guests including Defence Secretary and MP John Healey and the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen.

The Hub will be utilised up to seven days a week, providing a space for young people to gather, socialise, learn and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been driven by the Titans Community Foundation, which uses the power of sport to improve lives.

TCF trustee Lindsay Jones and MP John Healey address guests at the launch of The Hub. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

The Foundation already directly engages with 2,000 youngsters a year. That number is to double.

"The building will enable us to help more kids who either find school difficult or can’t be in school,” said chair of trustees Lindsay Jones.

"Children in care, for instance, spend time at home in home education and they’re bored. They will be able to come to the Hub and hopefully see that school education works and they go back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also have disabled access so disabled people will have somewhere they can go and join in things.”

Guests at the grand opening of The Hub at Clifton Lane

TCF staff, including Titans rugby players, will now have a dedicated place in which to mentor young people.

The Hub will provide a space for a kids’ health and well-being programme led by rugby player Jamie Cooke which promotes good eating habits.

A full-time youth worker will be on hand.

"The building is flexible, said Lindsay. “We have a bar, kitchen, toilets, storage and a main social area. The Hub can be a youth club or homework club one minute and then host something like a business meeting the next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At weekends it might be used for hospitality, weddings and birthdays and on Sunday we’d like to see it used by junior rugby teams on Sundays as well.”

The TCF sourced funds from the Youth Investment Fund to help meet the cost of the £700,000 project.

The building is on a site at Clifton Lane being leased by the Foundation from ground co-tenants Rotherham Town Cricket Club.

Mr Healey said: “Opening the Hub is a day of celebration and a day of congratulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"“It’s not just for young people, it needs to be as much with them and run by them as possible.”

Many people have chipped in to help.

Rotherham Rotary Club donated a dish washer, individuals have made donations and builder Andy Howell played an important part.

"Without Andy and his company picking this project up it would not have happened,” added Lindsay.

A TFC spokesman added: “Everyone who walks into the new building just says ‘wow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The transformation from what was an old dilapidated bingo hall into a cutting-edge youth hub is nothing short of remarkable.

“This isn’t just a building. It’s a statement. It proves what is possible when a community takes charge of its own future.”