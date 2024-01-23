Register
IT error doesn't 'hamper' winning chances at Wentworth Woodhouse

A COMPETITION entrant was nearly choc-ful of regret after thinking she had missed out on a sweet treat due to IT difficulties.
By Matt Colley
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
Alexandra Haig prize winner and Sue Brook team member at Wentworth WoodhouseAlexandra Haig prize winner and Sue Brook team member at Wentworth Woodhouse
Alexandra Haig had entered the New Year raffle at Wentworth Woodhouse to win a chocolate hamper but was unaware she was a winner due to being locked out of her email account.

She said: “Playing to the stereotype of ditzy blonde I used the wrong password and got locked out of my account.

“By the time I got back into the account nine days had gone by since I had been emailed as a winner.”

Alex from Norton finally laid her hands on the bumper chocolate hamper last week week, when she arrived at the Grade I listed country house in Rotherham and was presented with the hamper by team member Sue Brook.

Mark Barthrop, fundraising officer at Wentworth Woodhouse, added: “We raised £2,759 in the raffle and it all goes to our restoration.

“Brilliant result!”

