IT error doesn't 'hamper' winning chances at Wentworth Woodhouse
Alexandra Haig had entered the New Year raffle at Wentworth Woodhouse to win a chocolate hamper but was unaware she was a winner due to being locked out of her email account.
She said: “Playing to the stereotype of ditzy blonde I used the wrong password and got locked out of my account.
“By the time I got back into the account nine days had gone by since I had been emailed as a winner.”
Alex from Norton finally laid her hands on the bumper chocolate hamper last week week, when she arrived at the Grade I listed country house in Rotherham and was presented with the hamper by team member Sue Brook.
Mark Barthrop, fundraising officer at Wentworth Woodhouse, added: “We raised £2,759 in the raffle and it all goes to our restoration.
“Brilliant result!”