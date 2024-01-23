Alexandra Haig prize winner and Sue Brook team member at Wentworth Woodhouse

Alexandra Haig had entered the New Year raffle at Wentworth Woodhouse to win a chocolate hamper but was unaware she was a winner due to being locked out of her email account.

She said: “Playing to the stereotype of ditzy blonde I used the wrong password and got locked out of my account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“By the time I got back into the account nine days had gone by since I had been emailed as a winner.”

Alex from Norton finally laid her hands on the bumper chocolate hamper last week week, when she arrived at the Grade I listed country house in Rotherham and was presented with the hamper by team member Sue Brook.

Mark Barthrop, fundraising officer at Wentworth Woodhouse, added: “We raised £2,759 in the raffle and it all goes to our restoration.