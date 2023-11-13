A WAREHOUSE worker who “flew into a rage” and stabbed to death a family-man manager looking forward to retirement after being told he was being suspended has been jailed for 27 years.

Ronald Sekanjako was jaield for 27 years

In a trial that concluded last Friday (November 10), the court heard how 49-year-old FedEx sub-contractor Ronald Sekanjako “flew into a rage” after being told he was under investigation and attacked manager Philip David Woodcock when he came to try and help calm the situation.

Sekanjako became “irate” at the FedEx warehouse on Rother Way in Hellaby during a meeting with one of the managers on November 2, last year, following concerns he had been filling up his work van with fuel at a local petrol station without having the means to pay.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard Sekanjako objected to the allegations and became irate, at which point Mr Woodcock took Sekanjako into his office to try to speak to him.

Philip David Woodcock was "snatched away from us in the prime of his life", his family said in tribute

Sekanjako, of Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, slammed the door closed behind him, before stabbing Mr Woodcock in the chest with a knife hidden in a jumper he was carrying.

Officers later found a second knife concealed by Sekanjako in the office and a hammer concealed down his sock.Despite the best efforts of colleagues,as well as police and ambulance staff, Mr Woodcock was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination later concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to his heart.Following a trial which started last Monday (November 6) Sekanjako was found guilty last Friday of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

The jury deliberated for just two and a half hours.Paying tribute, Mr Woodcock's family said: "After a long and distinguished career, Phil was readying himself for quieter days away from the hustle and bustle of work.

“He was looking forward to a long and happy retirement, spending days with his wife and wider network of family and friends, doing all the things he'd planned to do.

"On November 2, 2022, all of our lives changed forever through a senseless act, the circumstances of which have haunted us as a family and many others since that day.

“We are tormented by imagining what our loving husband, dad and brother would have felt during his final moments – trapped, helpless and terrified.

"Our family has been left with a void that it is impossible to fill.

“He was snatched away from us in the prime of his life, doing what he did most - helping others.

“As a family, we ask that our privacy remains respected as we seek to continue to come to terms with the immense loss of losing Phil.”

Det Insp Simon Cartwright, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “While the guilty verdicts will not bring Philip back to his family, I hope the end of the trial brings some closure to all who knew and loved him.

“Sekanjako has shown no remorse throughout the whole investigation and trial, and as a result, Philip’s family have had to hear the details of the tragic circumstances of how he came to lose his life played out throughout the course of the trial.“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the witnesses in this case, who have provided crucial evidence as part of the trial, and I am grateful for their support throughout.

“Philip went to work that day as he usually did, and never came home.

“No family should have to go through what Philip’s family went through, and no one should go to work and see their colleague lose their life in this way.