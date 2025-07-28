Invitation to summer fun for youngsters across the Dearne area

MANY Dearne area communities will get visits from the ‘RampUp’ team, offering free bike and scooter sessions to youngsters in those communities.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They start on August 1, with a two hour session from 2pm at the Forge playing fields in Milton, Hoyland, with another at Mansion Park, Bolton on Dearne on Monday August 4, from 10am.

On August 5, the team will be at Hoyland Common recreation ground from1 10am and will be back in the area on August 13, for a longer 11am to 4pm session at Dearne Cricket Club.]On August 14 they will e at Darfield Park for five hours from 10am and at Houghton Road, Thurnscoe, for three hours on August 21, from 11am, returning to that location on August 21 for three hours from 11am, and again on August 27 for two hours from 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 29 they will be at Wombwell Park for two hours from 10am.

The RampUp sessions were started in 2023 and since then more than 10,000 people have taken part in sessions.

Barnsley Council provides bikes, scooters and helmets for the sessions, but those attending can take their own and at some sessions free maintenance and safety checks will be offered.

Parents and carers will need to sign their youngsters up to take part, but that can be done on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr James Higginbottom, council cabinet spokesman for Environment and highways, said: “Physical activity has many proven benefits for our physical and mental health, so it’s important that our children and young people have the opportunity to access these experiences so they can move more, live well and feel better.”