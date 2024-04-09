A cyclist in a park - photo by Angus Murray

The research by conservation charity the Woodland Trust reveals 96 per cent of GPs surveyed want the government to take action to combat health threats from climate change and extreme weather.

And the poll of 255 doctors from practices across the country shows 70 per cent want to be able to prescribe time out in nature to ensure the health of future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey reveals more than three-quarters (77 per cent) of GPs believe more trees could help reduce the financial burden on the NHS, while 94 per cent are calling for more trees around urban schools to help combat lung diseases like asthma.

GPs are calling for more trees on urban streets - photo by Philip Formby

Almost half of doctors (45 per cent) have seen a rise in patients reporting climate anxiety in the past 12 months.

Dr Darren Moorcroft, Woodland Trust chief executive said: “This powerful research, from trusted medical professionals, shows the need to prioritise the environment to reduce the burden on the NHS and save lives.

“A startling 96 per cent of GPs – who are on the frontline of healthcare in this country – want environmental issues moved up the political agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They recognise the potentially life-giving benefits of a cleaner, greener world, ever more important due to the greater effects of climate change, and want their patients to be able to access those benefits more easily.”