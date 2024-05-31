'Invaluable respite' on offer at friendship lunch event's latest venue
The Station pub in Swinton will host its inaugural 'Music Makes Memories' friendship lunch on Tuesday, June 11, following research by founder Kathy Markwick.
Kathy, a freelance community consultant who set up the community lunch events in South Yorkshire eight years ago, said: “This latest venue came off the back off Dementia Awareness Week after my research had shown there was a need for an event in the Swinton area which will offer invaluable respite for many families/carers.
“The Station will link nicely with our friendship lunches at The Storyteller in Parkgate and The Sitwell in Whiston.
“The Storyteller events are on the first Thursday of the month and at The Sitwell the second Monday.”
Guests at the first event at the newest pub, on Station Road, will be treated to a two-course lunch and entertainment with singer Oliver Harris, a regular and popular fixture at the lunches.
Shaun Corrigan, The Station manager, said: "We are delighted that our venue has been chosen for a friendship lunch.
“We are all really looking forward to hosting the event every month and welcoming old and new customers to join us.
“It will be lovely to see old friends reacquainting and new friendships blossoming."
To book please contact the venue on 01709 510 477.
For queries and/or to discuss hosting a friendship lunch, please contact Kathy on 0772 952 8844 or email [email protected].
