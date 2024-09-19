Peachzz working on her award-winning mural in Sheffield this year – photo by Street Art Atlas.

INTERNATIONAL street artist Peachzz has been revealed as the artist for a new mural at Canklow Pavilion aimed at engaging local children and celebrating the natural world.

The renowned artist – who has created murals in Europe, the USA, Colombia, Mexico and across the UK – has been announced by arts and cultural organisation FLUX Rotherham and Canklow Woods Primary School for the commission, which will see her incorporate pupils' creative ideas into her designs as well as deliver two visual art workshops.

A FLUX Rotherham spokesperson said: “This exciting project, set against the backdrop of Canklow's lush green spaces and historic woodlands, aims to inspire local children and celebrate the natural environment.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Canklow is a vibrant neighborhood within Rotherham's Boston Castle Ward, known for its picturesque views, including the renowned Canklow Woods.

“The mural project seeks to engage young people from the community, exploring the local natural environment, the healing and restorative power of nature and encouraging care for the environment around us.

“Initial consultations with local children at the primary school have already provided a wealth of creative ideas, which Peachzz will incorporate into her designs.”

Peachzz's street art journey began in the UK's industrial heartlands, transforming neglected urban spaces with vivid depictions of nature and life with her signature style combining expressive realism and bold colours.

The Sheffield-based artist has collaborated with high-profile organisations including NME, ITV, The British Council, and The Wildlife Trust.

Her most recent work in South Yorkshire was the 25.5 metre tall ‘Reverie’ piece on the Cubo building in Sheffield which was inspired by the city's canal systems and wildlife.

The five-storey mural – her tallest work to date – was completed in June and saw her win the Best Street Art award that same month from global urban art community Street Art Cities.

The Canklow commission includes two visual art workshops for local children and young people on September 28 outside the Pavilion.

“These workshops will be integral to the creation of the mural's panels, directly involving the community in the artistic process,” added the FLUX spokesperson.

The final installation will feature eight artworks affixed to the Pavilion, including two painted during the workshops.