International recognation for Camellia House restoration

THE restored Camellia House at Wentworth Woodhouse has gained a major international award.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been named as one of 30 outstanding winners in the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards.

The Camellia House, restored from a state of dereliction, was the only UK project to be named and one of only three to succeed from countries outside the EU Creative Europe Programme, which co-funds the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building had been derelict for 50 years before a refurbishment by heritage architects Donald Insall Associates.

That transformed it from a ruin on the Heritage At Risk register to a public tearoom and heritage venue last year.

Its nationally important camellia collection, described by horticulturists as a “library full of first editions”, was carefully tended throughout the construction process.

Europa Nostra is a heritage civil society network in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards identify and promote best practice in the conservation and enhancement of cultural heritage, stimulate an exchange of knowledge throughout Europe and increase public appreciation of Europe’s cultural heritage.

Back to the future: The Camellia House was designed as a tea room and is now a restaurant

The Awards Jury, composed of 11 heritage experts from across Europe, said: “This restoration project removed The Camellia House from the Heritage At Risk register.

“The revival of a rare camellia collection and the integration of energy-efficient features demonstrate a balanced approach to horticultural, architectural and environmental heritage.

“By restoring cultural and social functions in an area affected by economic hardship, it contributes to regional regeneration through heritage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Camellia House is Grade II Listed and sits in the grounds of Wentworth Woodhouse, which is undergoing a long-term restoration programmed after being put into the hands of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust in 2017.

Tumbledown: The shell of The Camellia House before restoration

The Camellia House historically significant. Its north side dates from 1738 and was built as a tea room for Lady Rockingham, wife of the 1st Marquess.

It features an early 19th century orangery to the south, added to house the family’s growing collection of camellias which had recently begun to arrive from China. The rarity and age of the camellias which remain was only recently discovered.

The £5million restoration was funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic England and other contributors.

It was built on the assumption camellias would not tolerate the British climate, but ironically they thrive without protection in this country.